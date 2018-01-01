Bruce Arians announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
The Cardinals are looking for a new head coach.

As expected, Bruce Arians announced at a Monday press conference that he is retiring after five years as the head coach in Arizona. Arians ended his final season with a win over the Seahawks that left him with a 49-30-1 record during his time with the Cardinals.

It’s not the first time that Arians has announced his retirement. He also said he was retiring when he left his post as the Steelers offensive coordinator in 2011, but quickly returned to take the same post with the Colts. That led to the Arizona job as Arians stepped in as the interim head coach while Chuck Pagano was undergoing treatment for cancer and went 9-3 to help the Colts make the playoffs.

This one seems more permanent.  Arians was emotional at the press conference while discussing a career that started in 1975 as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech. Arians called it a “great ride,” but said he was looking forward to more time with his family after a long run on the sidelines.

  3. Cardinals re-set has officially begun. Bye Carson, Fitzgerald traded or retires.

    The new HC will not be inheriting a lot to work with, in a division that looks to be on the rise especially if the Niners keep improving with Jimmy G. Not a Cards fan but this will be one of the more interesting coaching chases to watch IMO. Lots of pressure on the GM to pull this off.

  6. Happy retirement Bruce! Much respect to you. As a Viking fan, I see a lot of similarities between Arians and Zimmer. Both say it like it is, no BS. Straight shooters.

  7. Who? The only crime here is how Arizona ruined Larry Fitzgerald’s last bit of greatness on this guy. Please do Matthieu and Pat Peterson a favor and release them so they can be great and win because Arizona is where careers go to die and never win!

  13. I know, I know, everybody loves Bruce Arians. But this guy had no hesitation about throwing players under the bus after games. And here’s what he said about last season: “I think the biggest reason was losing the opener on Sunday Night Football to the Patriots on that missed field goal,” Arians said. “That took a lot of swagger out of our football team, then we came back and lost to the Rams in another close game. We didn’t win the close games we had won in the past but it all goes back to that first one.”

    So he blames the entire season on losing the first game? What kind of coach uses that as an excuse? I’m sorry, Arians may have been beloved, but he was not a great coach.

  14. Steelers fan here. Wasn’t always a huge fan or Bruce, but you could always feel his passion for the game and job. Good luck with life after Football Bruce!

  16. Arians is a great coach–one of my favorites, and a guy who tells it like it is. The NFL will miss him. I was hoping he’d win the Super Bowl with the Cardinals–almost. If you haven’t seen the All or Nothing season with the Cardinals, check it out: With Arians it is must-see TV for NFL fans.

  17. I’m going to miss Arians and Palmer; thanks for the memories! Led us to 10-6 when SF and SEA were at the heat of the Harbaugh-Carroll rivalry, led us to 9-1 in a year where Palmer and Stanton had season-ending injuries, led us to an appearance in the NFC title game, 2016 was all about missed field goals that kept us from 10 wins and led us to 8-8 with injuries to Palmer, David Johnson, Golden who had 10 sacks in 2016, and 3 starters on the offensive-line. I hope our fickle fans realize that BA and Carson gave us our best 5 years, and that their replacements, especially the QB position, may not match their contributions. Plenty of talent still on this team with Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones. I sure hope Kirk Cousins is available. Can Todd Haley continue “Pittsburgh West”?….enjoy retirement; No Risk It, No Biscuit!

  19. I thought the steelers thought he was past “prime time” and showed him the door.
    Sorry to see him go. The last two years haven’t been so good for them though.

  23. Good luck, Bruce. You were old school and it’s tough to deal with these millennial players when you’re old school.

  27. Next to Coryell, Arians the best coach the Cardinals ever had. Too bad the Cardinals didn’t stay in STL. NFL Football in the desert makes no sense.
    Anyway, best of luck to him. Dealing with todays players out of college is not easy. The mindset of the millennial is hard to deal with, especially for an old schooler.

  29. Blowhard Arians.

    ….A Player’s Coach????

    Tossing one player after another under the bus.
    One excuse after another.
    Conspiracy theories.
    This guy loved to hear himself talk, and wanted to be thought of as a genius, like Bill.
    Nope. Not even close. Even the dorky cap didn’t make him seem smart.
    It will be nice to not see him, or hear from him anymore.

    Have a great retirement.

