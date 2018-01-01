Bruce Arians announces his retirement

Getty Images

The Cardinals are looking for a new head coach.

As expected, Bruce Arians announced at a Monday press conference that he is retiring after five years as the head coach in Arizona. Arians ended his final season with a win over the Seahawks that left him with a 49-30-1 record during his time with the Cardinals.

It’s not the first time that Arians has announced his retirement. He also said he was retiring when he left his post as the Steelers offensive coordinator in 2011, but quickly returned to take the same post with the Colts. That led to the Arizona job as Arians stepped in as the interim head coach while Chuck Pagano was undergoing treatment for cancer and went 9-3 to help the Colts make the playoffs.

This one seems more permanent. Arians was emotional at the press conference while discussing a career that started in 1975 as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech. Arians called it a “great ride,” but said he was looking forward to more time with his family after a long run on the sidelines.