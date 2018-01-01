Bruce Arians has disclosed his plans to Cardinals

Getty Images

The expectation around the league is that Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians will announce his retirement this week, but there’s been no official word from Arizona yet.

That may change soon. PFT has learned that Arians has disclosed his intentions to members of the Cardinals organization. He is set to have a press conference later on Monday.

Arians said after Sunday’s win in Seattle that he had not come to a final decision and planned to speak to his family before doing so.

Arians, who turned 65 in October, just completed his fifth season with the Cardinals. He was 49-30-1 and took the team to the playoffs twice. Arians also went 9-3 as an interim head coach for the Colts in 2012 while Chuck Pagano was undergoing treatment for cancer.