Bruce Arians says no decisions yet, after leaving “my house”

The widespread expectation is that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is going to retire today.

But he wouldn’t have been Bruce Arians if he didn’t go out with a smile, and beating the Seahawks on the road to close out an 8-8 season gave him reason to be emotional on a number of levels.

Via Dan Bickley of the Arizona Republic, he was able to get a jab in at his division nemesis, on what everyone figures to be his way out.

“Thank you all for coming to my house,” Arians said. “Hope you get home safe. . . .

“There is no better place to celebrate than in this locker room.”

The Cards scrapping back to .500 was a testament to the 65-year-old coach and his staff, since they lost quarterback Carson Palmer and running back David Johnson to injuries, scuttling their playoff hopes.

“To take this group to 8-8 is probably the best job our coaching staff has ever done,” Arians said.

Arians insisted there were no decisions yet on his future, and that he planned to talk to his family today to decide what to do next. But even if it was his last one, he went out in style.