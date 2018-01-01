Byron Pringle declares for draft

Getty Images

Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle has declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

“I have decided to forego my final season as a Wildcat,” Pringle said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I plan to enter the NFL Draft. I am excited to take the next step in my journey.”

Pringle, 24, caught 30 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns this season. His 24.1 yards per catch average was best in the Big 12. Pringle also serves as a returner, with a kickoff return for a touchdown each of the past two seasons.

Most draft analysts project him as a third-day pick.