Cardinals request interview with Patriots LB coach Brian Flores

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
It looks like defensive coordinator Matt Patricia isn’t the only Patriots defensive assistant on the Cardinals’ radar as they look for a head coach to succeed Bruce Arians.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has also requested an interview with Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Both Patricia and Flores could interview with Arizona this week.

Flores joined the Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004 and moved to the coaching staff in 2008 as a special teams assistant. He was the safeties coach for four years before moving to linebackers in 2016. It’s the first known head coaching interest in Flores, who will turn 37 next month.

Given his long history in the system, Flores could be a candidate to replace Patricia if Patricia were to become a head coach this offseason. Assuming, of course, that Flores doesn’t become one himself.

8 responses to “Cardinals request interview with Patriots LB coach Brian Flores

  1. Sadly, this is just a token interview for the Cardinals so they can fulfill the Rooney Rule.

    They’ll hire some retread, and continue to be the bottom-feeding franchise that they’ve always been.

    Serves them right.

  3. I don’t think this is just an interview to satisfy the Rooney rule. I could be wrong
    but I guarantee that Belichick does not want to lose this guy. In fact
    I would bet that Belichick would rather keep this guy over Patricia.

  4. Everybody wants a piece of the Belichick Empire. The problem is, that there is only one hoodie. We have been blessed to have him as our coach and they won’t be another like him for a long time…
    Best of luck to Josh, met and Flores ( unless they go to the Giants or Denver). Better yet, Stay in Foxboro!

  6. mrbiggstuff says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:08 pm
    Delusional or uninformed?

    Arizona already has their Rooney candidate in-house with OC Harold Goodwin. Any interest with Flores is genuine. Considering the coaching tree he comes from & the perennial top 5 defense in AZ, hiring him would make perfect dense.

  7. It’s not surprising there’d be interest in Flores, there were rumors last year he was on some lists. What’s surprising is that Arizona isn’t looking for a HC whose experience is on the offensive side of the ball where the need is greater.

  8. Maybe the Cardinals are just seeing if he might be a coordinator candidate in AZ if they end up landing Patricia?

    Regardless, it would be a blow if the Patriots were to end up loosing Flo and Matty P. Belichick promotes from in-house rather than bringing in outside coaches, and Flores would logically be the next in line to move up to D-Coordinator if/when Patricia goes. Speaking of which, I guess if McDaniels bolts, Chad O’Shea would be next up for OC?

