Cardinals request interview with Patriots LB coach Brian Flores

Getty Images

It looks like defensive coordinator Matt Patricia isn’t the only Patriots defensive assistant on the Cardinals’ radar as they look for a head coach to succeed Bruce Arians.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has also requested an interview with Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Both Patricia and Flores could interview with Arizona this week.

Flores joined the Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004 and moved to the coaching staff in 2008 as a special teams assistant. He was the safeties coach for four years before moving to linebackers in 2016. It’s the first known head coaching interest in Flores, who will turn 37 next month.

Given his long history in the system, Flores could be a candidate to replace Patricia if Patricia were to become a head coach this offseason. Assuming, of course, that Flores doesn’t become one himself.