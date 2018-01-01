Cardinals request permission to talk to Mike Munchak

Getty Images

The Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Arizona is casting a wide net as it seeks to replace Bruce Arians. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo also reportedly are on the Cardinals’ list of candidates.

Munchak played for the Houston Oilers for 12 seasons, earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became Tennessee’s head coach from 2011-13, producing a 22-26 record. The Steelers hired him in 2014.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently said Munchak deserves a second chance to be a head coach.

“I don’t see anything in his resume that doesn’t merit or warrant that,” Tomlin said of Munchak, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s about what Mike wants. I think a guy who’s as talented as he is and has the resume that he has (will have) choices, and the choices are his.”