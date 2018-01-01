Cardinals start lining up candidates to replace Bruce Arians

Getty Images

The Cardinals became the sixth team with a head coaching vacancy when Bruce Arians announced his retirement on Monday and a few of the names on their list of candidates to replace him have surfaced.

Those names will look familiar to those who have been paying attention to who the other five teams are considering for their openings. Those who haven’t can catch up on our tracker of coaching moves.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Per multiple reports, they have also reached out to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

Shurmur and Schwartz have both been head coaches in the past and Shurmur is on the Lions’ radar while Schwartz has been mentioned as a Giants candidate. DeFilippo is expected to interview with the Bears while Patricia is on the radar of several clubs.