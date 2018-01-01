Colts expected to interview Mike Vrabel

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Monday that the team is going to have a “wide-open search” for their next head coach and it appears that will extend to the Texans coaching staff.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that the Colts have been granted permission to interview Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as they look for Chuck Pagano’s successor.

It’s the second time that Vrabel’s name has come up as a head coaching candidate on Monday. The Lions have also requested permission to speak to Vrabel, who was on the NFL’s Career Development Advisory Panel’s list of recommended candidates, about their opening.

Vrabel just completed his first season as Houston’s defensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons as the team’s linebackers coach and his coaching future was a talking point even before his playing days came to an end with the Chiefs in 2010.