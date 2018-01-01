Cowboys WRs coach Derek Dooley denies decision made to part ways

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley denied a report a decision has been made on his future. Dooley said he has not even met with head coach Jason Garrett yet.

NFL Media reported Monday that Dooley won’t return, and that he had declined a contract extension last offseason.

Although Garrett will return, changes are expected on the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

Dooley has served as the Cowboys receivers coach since 2013, overseeing Dez Bryant‘s All-Pro season of 2014. The Cowboys passing game struggled this season as Dak Prescott had only five games with a 100 or higher passer rating and eight games with less than 200 yards passing.

Bryant led the team’s wideouts with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns, while Terrance Williams caught 53 passes for 568 yards but no touchdowns. Cole Beasley, the team’s leading receiver a year ago, made only 36 catches.

Dooley spent three seasons as the head coach at the University of Tennessee before reuniting with Garrett in Dallas. The two were assistants together with the Dolphins in 2005-06.