Dean Pees announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2018, 10:56 AM EST
Word on Sunday was that Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees would retire at the end of Baltimore’s season.

The end came later in the day when Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd scored a 49-yard touchdown to beat the Ravens and knock them out of the playoffs. On Monday, Pees formally announced his retirement.

Pees joined the Ravens in 2010 as linebackers coach and became the defensive coordinator in 2012. He was previously the defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2006 to 2009 and also had a run as the head coach at Kent State before moving into the NFL.

If the Ravens stay inside the organization to replace Pees, linebackers coach Don Martindale could be a candidate as he’s been with the team since 2012 and has coordinator experience with the Broncos. The Ravens could also look at outside candidates like Vic Fangio as they move to fill the hole in the coming days.

  1. When I saw this game was 24-27 with only a few minutes left, I turned it on. Seeing the 49 yard TD pass with 45 seconds left reminded me a lot of the Vikings en route to the playoffs in 2003, virtually all wrapped up, and then the Cardinals completing a last second hail mary to win as time expired. I’m sure Ravens fans have that same, stunned/shocked feeling. This guys retirement had perfect timing.

  2. After watching that final drive my guess is he had a Caribbean cruise booked for next weekend and he didn’t want to miss it.

  4. Always amazing when a team beats you on a 4th and 12 (that would have ended the game)- we probably had 2 coverage guys for every receiver and the guy is wide open and goes 20 yds virtually untouched for the TD – not sure you could mess that up any worse – Pees is not bad as a DC but what a way to go out!

  5. .
    The Ravens Record – Post Framegate

    2013 8-8
    2014 10-6
    2015 5-11
    2016 8-8
    2017 9-7

    Harbaugh can’t even manage to win an AFC North title in a division which includes the Bengals and Browns. They’re going to be settling for an Indy-style participation banner once again.
    .

