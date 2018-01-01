Dean Pees announces his retirement

AP

Word on Sunday was that Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees would retire at the end of Baltimore’s season.

The end came later in the day when Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd scored a 49-yard touchdown to beat the Ravens and knock them out of the playoffs. On Monday, Pees formally announced his retirement.

Pees joined the Ravens in 2010 as linebackers coach and became the defensive coordinator in 2012. He was previously the defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2006 to 2009 and also had a run as the head coach at Kent State before moving into the NFL.

If the Ravens stay inside the organization to replace Pees, linebackers coach Don Martindale could be a candidate as he’s been with the team since 2012 and has coordinator experience with the Broncos. The Ravens could also look at outside candidates like Vic Fangio as they move to fill the hole in the coming days.