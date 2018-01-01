Doug Marrone on facing Bills: The past is the past

Getty Images

The Jaguars will end their long absence from postseason action on Sunday afternoon when they play host to a team with an even longer drought.

The Bills are in the playoffs for the first time since 1999 and they’ll be facing one of the coaches they hired in hopes of putting an earlier end to that exile. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone went 15-17 over two seasons in Buffalo and exercised an option to get out of his contract after going 9-7 in 2014, which generated an angry reaction from Bills fans.

Marrone expects some of those feelings to come back up this week and for his decision to be a talking point, albeit one that he won’t be dwelling on in the coming days.

“For me, obviously, the past is the past,” Marrone said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I’m happy for them — they’ve earned it as well as we’ve earned it. My focus, obviously, is going to be on our football team. It’s as easy as that for me. My job is to coach this team. Plain and simple.”

As a way to fill the hours before kickoff, talking about Marrone’s decision fits the bill well. It’s not something that should have much bearing on the game itself as the rewards that come with winning a playoff game tends to be motivation enough in the postseason.