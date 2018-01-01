Drew Stanton says his ACL isn’t torn, contrary to Larry Fitzgerald

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night. Nor is he a doctor.

So perhaps we should have taken his diagnosis of Drew Stanton‘s knee injury with a grain of salt.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, the owner of the right knee in question disputed Fitzgerald’s claim, as Stanton said he’s been dealing with the bone bruise but didn’t need surgery or anything.

“No surgery,” Stanton said. “I’m ready to go.”

Asked why Fitzgerald tweeted about his ACL, Stanton replied: “Ask Larry.”

Stanton missed five games with the bone bruise earlier this season, but came back the last two weeks, and said he

“My bone bruise was the biggest limiting factor, and after a couple weeks that subsided and I was able to get back on the practice field,” Stanton said. “And I think even if push came to shove, if I had to play with the bone bruise, it’s pain management, is what our doctors said.”

Presumably, one of those doctors was not Dr. Fitzgerald.