Elway may be having second thoughts about firing Vance Joseph

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2018, 6:51 AM EST
On Sunday, it seemed that Broncos G.M. John Elway would be moving on from coach Vance Joseph, after only one year. On Monday morning, that may not be the case.

A league source passed along to PFT not long before the ball dropped in Times Square that some in the Broncos organization now believe Elway is having second thoughts about pulling the plug on the Vance Joseph experiment after only one season.

On one hand, the Broncos plummeted to 5-11, losing eight games by double digits and four by 20 or more points. (The Browns suffered the latter indignity only once this year.) On the other hand, Elway hired Joseph a year ago — not as an outside-the-box, 11th-hour candidate, but as Elway’s hand-picked first choice.

Elway’s other hand-picked first choices at quarterback haven’t worked, either. Maybe Elway realizes that, if he throws too many of his hand-picked first choices overboard, folks in Denver may start to wonder whether he’s the guy who should be making these choices.

8 responses to “Elway may be having second thoughts about firing Vance Joseph

  1. This is simple, if he fires Joseph then his head is on the block. The longer he waits, the longer he’s safe.

  3. I fully understand Elway’s hesitation in letting Joseph go. After all, finding a HC who is willing to lick the boots of the GM is difficult but it’s a more important quality for Elway then the W/L record. Broncos HCs like Dan Reeves (when Elway played) and John Fox who were successful in Denver got fired because they wouldn’t ingratiate themselves to Elway.

  5. This Bronco fan thinks it’s time for Elway to stop trying to be clever with his picks and select people with proven talent.

    He does well with free agent proven vets such as Manning, Ware and Leary, but he stinks in the first three rounds of the draft save, Von Miller. A second round pick went to Osweiler, A first round pick proved to Get Derrick Wolfe a competent player who could have been had later, a first round pick went to Lynch, then there’ s Larimer, Hillman and a dozen others from the first three rounds.Some are decent, but none have performed above expectations, Meanwhile every year there are several people in those early rounds who live up to their hype and become all pro.

    Stop trying to be cute, John, Vance ain’t ready. If you keep him you’ll have another year just like this one 5-11.

    Elway has to be concerned about backlash from firing Joseph. Any fan without an agenda can clearly see that the Broncos roster is nowhere near playoff caliber. They have a secondary and very little else.
  7. Fire Vance Joseph. Let’s not even hold him responsible for the QB situation. Even if we just look at defense, because he was a DC before this, it’s a very similar unit to the ones in previous years…. but somehow got far worse. Underachieving defense in Miami with tons of talent, takes over an elite defensive unit in Denver and they regress, there were even talks of Denver quitting on defense in the Eagles game if I remember correctly. If Elway doesn’t wanna fire this guy because it’s a bad look on him now, what you think this team is gonna do the longer Joseph stays around? Get better? Not likely…..

  8. araidersfan says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:04 am
    I fully understand Elway’s hesitation in letting Joseph go. After all, finding a HC who is willing to lick the boots of the GM is difficult but it’s a more important quality for Elway then the W/L record. Broncos HCs like Dan Reeves (when Elway played) and John Fox who were successful in Denver got fired because they wouldn’t ingratiate themselves to Elway.

    The Broncos were successful in spite of John Fox. John Fox wanted more control which is exactly the mess you have going on in Chicago.

