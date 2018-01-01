Elway may be having second thoughts about firing Vance Joseph

Getty Images

On Sunday, it seemed that Broncos G.M. John Elway would be moving on from coach Vance Joseph, after only one year. On Monday morning, that may not be the case.

A league source passed along to PFT not long before the ball dropped in Times Square that some in the Broncos organization now believe Elway is having second thoughts about pulling the plug on the Vance Joseph experiment after only one season.

On one hand, the Broncos plummeted to 5-11, losing eight games by double digits and four by 20 or more points. (The Browns suffered the latter indignity only once this year.) On the other hand, Elway hired Joseph a year ago — not as an outside-the-box, 11th-hour candidate, but as Elway’s hand-picked first choice.

Elway’s other hand-picked first choices at quarterback haven’t worked, either. Maybe Elway realizes that, if he throws too many of his hand-picked first choices overboard, folks in Denver may start to wonder whether he’s the guy who should be making these choices.