Eric Studesville fired by Broncos, could interview for Giants head coaching job

Getty Images

The Broncos will have the same head coach next season, but Vance Joseph’s staff is going to look considerably different.

Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was fired during the season and several other coaches have been let go on Monday, including assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville. Studesville has been in Denver since 2010 and served as the interim head coach for the final four games of that season after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Studesville’s next move may be to interview for a permanent head coaching position. Mike Klis of KUSA reports the Giants requested permission to interview Studesville before he was let go. Now that he’s out of a job, no such request is needed.

According to Klis, the Broncos have also fired outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac and multiple reports add wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert to the list of former Denver assistants. Offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and special teams coach Brock Olivo are also on their way out after a 5-11 season.