Eric Studesville fired by Broncos, could interview for Giants head coaching job

The Broncos will have the same head coach next season, but Vance Joseph’s staff is going to look considerably different.

Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was fired during the season and several other coaches have been let go on Monday, including assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville. Studesville has been in Denver since 2010 and served as the interim head coach for the final four games of that season after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Studesville’s next move may be to interview for a permanent head coaching position. Mike Klis of KUSA reports the Giants requested permission to interview Studesville before he was let go. Now that he’s out of a job, no such request is needed.

According to Klis, the Broncos have also fired outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac and multiple reports add wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert to the list of former Denver assistants. Offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and special teams coach Brock Olivo are also on their way out after a 5-11 season.

  1. I’m so sick and tired of the token interview. It’s a lie, so why go through the motions just so you can say, we interviewed a black.

  2. Get fired as an assistant coach and then get “interviews” for head coach gigs. He must love the Rooney rule right now.

    A team interviewing a minority should not bother you at all, unless you are an NFL head coaching candidate. Otherwise it has no effect on your life at all.

  5. This Bronco fan likes the general idea. This team needs major shakeups, but if they don’t get some coaches in here who can instill discipline in this team they’re in for another losing season. only 243 days to the next game.

  6. Studes is very well liked in Denver. He’s very well respected and CJ had the first 1,000 yd rushing season in Denver in like 5 yrs. How studes is part of the problem is beyond me. VJ has blamed everyone, but himself for the broncos failures. Makes me sick.

  7. skawh says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    We know you don’t have many available but do you ever get tired of playing the race card? If instead of posting nonsense you paid any attention at all to what goes on you’d know the Giants already have already sought permission to speak with Steve Wilks.

  8. Spagnuolo will be retained and they’ll make changes with assistant coaches. The only other option I see in NY would be if they coukd get Ron Rivera from Carolina.

