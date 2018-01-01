Giants, Colts want to interview Steve Wilks

AP

Panthers assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is busy this week as the team prepares to face the Saints in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and it looks like he’ll be busy next week as well whether the Panthers win or lose.

On the heels of a report that the Lions requested an interview with Wilks for their head coaching vacancy comes word that two other teams also want to talk to him. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants and Colts have requested interviews with Wilks.

Wilks and new Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman won’t need much time to get to know each other as Gettleman was the G.M. in Carolina from 2013 until being fired last July.

Wilks will be able to interview with teams next week regardless of what happens in New Orleans, but won’t be able to be officially hired until the Panthers are finished playing.