Gronk has $2.5 million riding on AP All-Pro voting

If recent form holds, the Associated Press will unveil its 2017 All-Pro team later this week. And when the sheet is yanked from the compilation of the best players in the league by position, Patriots right end Rob Gronkowski will find out whether he’s on it for the fourth time.

If he is, he’ll make $2.5 million.

With Gronkowski finishing the year at 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns (he had no catches on Sunday), his ability to bump $3 million in earned incentives to the full package of $5.5 million depends on one factor: Qualifying for the official All-Pro team.

Gronk, who was named a first-team All-Pro in 2011, 2014, and 2015, has one primary competitor: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He’s the only other tight end with 1,000 receiving yards (1,038), and Kelce has 14 more receptions. Like Gronkowski, Kelce has eight touchdown receptions.

Gronkowski missed two games this year — one due to injury and one due to a suspension for an illegal hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.