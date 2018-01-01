James Harrison notches two sacks in New England debut

Getty Images

On a day when the Steelers played plenty of backups, a former Steelers backup made an impact in his new city.

Linebacker James Harrison, only five days after joining the Patriots, notched a pair of sacks in his debut.

“I was just rushing outside,” Harrison said as to the first sack, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s the last couple plays of the game, so you know they’re going to pass, so I had a good get-off and was able to get around the corner.”

Harrison admits that the second sack — which came on the next play — was the result of being in the right place at the right time.

“They caught me and I was able to convert back underneath the guard and the quarterback was scrambling out towards me, so luck,” Harrison said.

It was good luck for the Patriots that Harrison was available, and it may be bad luck for the Steelers if a rested Harrison (thanks to his underuse in Pittsburgh) is ready to have the same kind of impact on the 2017 postseason that he had for the Steelers a year ago, when he had 2.5 sacks in three games and drew the holding penalty that wiped out what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion against the Chiefs.