James Harrison notches two sacks in New England debut

On a day when the Steelers played plenty of backups, a former Steelers backup made an impact in his new city.

Linebacker James Harrison, only five days after joining the Patriots, notched a pair of sacks in his debut.

“I was just rushing outside,” Harrison said as to the first sack, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s the last couple plays of the game, so you know they’re going to pass, so I had a good get-off and was able to get around the corner.”

Harrison admits that the second sack — which came on the next play — was the result of being in the right place at the right time.

“They caught me and I was able to convert back underneath the guard and the quarterback was scrambling out towards me, so luck,” Harrison said.

It was good luck for the Patriots that Harrison was available, and it may be bad luck for the Steelers if a rested Harrison (thanks to his underuse in Pittsburgh) is ready to have the same kind of impact on the 2017 postseason that he had for the Steelers a year ago, when he had 2.5 sacks in three games and drew the holding penalty that wiped out what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion against the Chiefs.

10 responses to "James Harrison notches two sacks in New England debut

  2. Regardless of how this all plays out the bottom line is the Patriots need someone to set the edge. Harrison is a upgrade over Marsh and with Hightower out it’s a bad situation. Furthermore we let Long , Sheard , Mingo ( spot fill) and Rivers got hurt, coupled with Ninkovich retiring has put us in a bind since camp. Wise Jr is a rookie and is playing well but how much can you depend on him. Early didn’t work out either!!! You get my point!!! Go Pats!!!

  5. I thought he played pretty well, nice bend around the edge. He’s a little slow in space but Belichick will put him in position to succeed.

  7. Welcome to New England!

    If he can keep up this sort of contribution it will shore up the D and make a big difference. A big if I admit as the Pats play the tougher playoff teams but its certainly a good start

  9. I never like to see someone get trashed after they leave any organization. What the Steelers organization and players did to Harrison was low class. They cut him on Christmas and then his budies shanked him. Why? Because he didn’t want to end his career riding the bench? The Steelers signed him under false pretenses.

    Belichick gets trashed for not paying big contracts, for letting star players go and not letting them finish in NE. In reality, there were very few bad blood situations like Seymours and even he got to go to a team that was willing to pay him top dollar and even he was welcomed back upon retirement.

    Something tells me Brady’s last years are going to attrack other star veterans that are willing to sign for short money to play in meaningful games for a coach who can play to their strengths.

    .

  10. .
    People have been focused on the James Bond aspect of the Harrison signing instead of what’s right in front of their noses. The fact is that the Patriots are currently wafer thin at LB. Plus, even at full strength their pass rush has been pedestrian at best. They had to sign someone and Harrison was the best available body.
    .
    .

