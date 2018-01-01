Jarvis Landry on ejection: I have a right to defend myself

AP

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry scored a touchdown with just over six minutes left in Sunday’s game to spark a comeback attempt against the Bills, but he wasn’t around to help keep it going.

Landry was ejected along with running back Kenyan Drake after engaging in a post-whistle scuffle with Bills players with referee Jeff Triplette announcing that Landry was also penalized for disrespecting an official. After the game, Landry denied saying anything to an official and said he was ejected for “protecting myself.”

“I regret putting my teammates in a bad spot,” Landry said, via the Miami Herald. “I regret putting myself in a bad spot. But again, I do have a career to protect, and if somebody tries to jeopardize that, I have the right to defend myself too.”

Some of Landry’s teammates seemed upset at him as well and coach Adam Gase said he knew why “but it’s not something that I want to say right now.”

Landry broke his own Dolphins single-season record with 112 catches this season and now heads into the offseason with free agency on the horizon. There’s been chatter about a deal that would keep him in Miami, but “I don’t know” is all Landry would say about his future when Sunday’s game was done.