Jim Caldwell wishes Lions well in his good-bye statement

Jim Caldwell spent four seasons in Detroit and found some success, with a 36-28 record and two playoff appearances. The Lions fired him Monday, and Caldwell released a statement thanking the team for his second chance as a head coach in the NFL.

“My wife Cheryl and I greatly appreciate the tremendous opportunity to have been a part of the Lions organization serving as head coach for the past four years,” Caldwell said. “We offer our sincere gratitude to Martha Ford, the Ford family and the entire Detroit organization for an abundance of confidence and encouragement during our time with the team. I am blessed to have had successful years as a member of the Lions organization, and I would be remiss if I did not recognize the great effort put forth by our players and coaching staff who poured their hearts out in an effort to maintain the standard of excellence this organization has grown to expect. I wish the Lions, my coaching staff, our players and the loyal Lions fans, who were very supportive, much continued success in the future.”

Caldwell turns 63 later this month, but his 62-50 record and four playoff appearances in seven seasons make him better qualified than many of the coaches being interviewed for head coaching jobs around the league.