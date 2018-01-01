Jim Harbaugh says he’s not leaving Michigan

AP

Jim Harbaugh has stayed at each of his other coaching jobs for exactly four years. He’s staying at Michigan, where he has worked for only three years.

Via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, Harbaugh said after Monday’s Something-Or-Other Bowl game loss that he has not coached his final game at Michigan.

Unless this was an “I’m not going to not be the Michigan coach” moment, it’s safe to scratch Harbaugh’s name off the list of potential coaches in places like Indianapolis and Chicago, teams for which he played during his NFL career. The quarterback in Indianapolis is also a guy Harbaugh coached at Stanford, making the potential connection even stronger.

But Harbaugh has put the matter to rest. He’s not leaving. At least until next year, when his fourth season in Michigan will have ended.