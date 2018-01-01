John Elway tells Vance Joseph his job is safe for 2018

Getty Images

Vance Joseph will not be one-and-done as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Broncos G.M. John Elway told Joseph that he is returning for the 2018 season, according to multiple reports.

Joseph appeared to be on the way out as the Broncos’ once-promising season went into a tailspin that ended with a 5-11 record. But as PFT reported early this morning, Elway began to have second thoughts about firing Joseph, and he ultimately decided to retain him for at least a second season.

Whether Joseph can win enough in his second season to stick around beyond 2018 will depend largely on whether the Broncos can finally find the right quarterback. So far, they haven’t. And that’s more on Elway than on Joseph. Elway is a Hall of Fame Broncos quarterback himself, but aside from luring Peyton Manning in free agency, his track record on acquiring quarterbacks for the Broncos has been poor. This year, both Joseph and Elway will come under heavy criticism if they cant get the offense moving.