John Fox says thank you and farewell

The Chicago Bears officially have “parted ways” (it’s the 2018 version of the “mutual parting”) with Bears coach John Fox. And Fox has issued a statement in connection with his departure.

“Thank you to all the players, coaches, the city of Chicago and Bears fans everywhere, your passion for the game and this team is unmatched in the NFL,” Fox said. “Today is the tough part of our results-oriented business but I wish the Bears organization the best for years to come.”

Some would find significant the fact that the statement doesn’t specifically thank G.M. Ryan Pace, president Ted Phillips, the McCaskey family, or anyone else from management or ownership. Maybe Fox intended to include them within his “thank you” to Bears fans.

Regardless, Fox is out after three years on the job. After he had a “mutual parting” with the Broncos in 2015, Fox quickly landed in Chicago. But he had done enough in Denver to justify that.

At this point in his career, Fox likely will have to be willing to accept a role other than head coach, if he hopes to continue coaching in the NFL.