Kyle Williams: “Such a good feeling” to make playoffs

AP

There were plenty of happy faces in the Bills locker room after Sunday’s 22-16 win over the Dolphins was followed by the miraculous finish to the Bengals’ win over the Ravens to put Buffalo in the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

The happiest might have belonged to defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who is finally going to the postseason after 12 years with the team. Williams called it “such a good feeling” and said he thought about the former teammates who came and went without getting a taste of the playoffs.

Williams, who scored his first touchdown since high school on a one-yard run in the third quarter and had his two sons in the locker room, got to break down the team after all of the excitement.

“Not us, right?” Williams said. “Not us. Let’s tank it, man. Let’s just be done with it. They don’t know anything about heart. They don’t know anything about work. That’s who we are. These boys are going to enjoy it with their dad. They knew what was coming and wanted to come celebrate with us. Hey, men, coach and I talked about this a couple of weeks ago. This is a start. This is not a finish. This is a start. Let’s stay on it.”

Williams, who turns 35 in June, isn’t signed beyond this season so he could be in his final run with the Bills. If so, no one will accuse Williams of failing to go out on a high note.