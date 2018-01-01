Lions add Winston Moss to list of head coaching candidates

Getty Images

The Lions have requested permission to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and he’s not the only NFC North assistant on their list.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have also requested permission to interview Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss.

Moss has been on the Packers staff since 2006 and previously spent time with the Saints and Seahawks. He interviewed for the Raiders head coaching job in 2012, but Oakland ultimately opted to hire Dennis Allen.

Whether or not Moss gets the job in Detroit, there’s going to be some upheaval on the defensive staff in Green Bay. A report over the weekend that defensive coordinator Dom Capers would be fired after the team’s final regular season game has been followed by multiple reports that Capers was indeed fired on Sunday.