Lions fire offensive line coach/assistant head coach Ron Prince

Jim Caldwell wasn’t the only person to receive a pink slip from the Lions on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team also fired offensive line coach/assistant head coach Ron Prince. Prince, who was Kansas State’s head coach from 2006-08, joined the Lions in 2014 and initially worked with tight ends before making the move to the offensive line the next year.

While there’s been talk of the Lions holding onto offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter after hiring Caldwell’s replacement, it’s no surprise that they’re interested in changing things up on the offensive line. The team brought in two new starters in free agency last year, but still allowed a franchise-record 47 sacks while fielding a rushing attack that ranked at the bottom of the league.

Fixing those issues will be a top priority for whoever gets the head coaching job and whoever they choose as Prince’s replacement on the offensive staff.