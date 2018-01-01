Lions reportedly request interviews with Pat Shurmur, Matt Patricia

Getty Images

The Lions’ list of coaching candidates continues to grow Monday morning.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the team has requested an interview with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur while Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they would also like to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Detroit’s interest in Patricia, who was in New England when Lions General Manager Bob Quinn was in the front office, was reported before they fired Jim Caldwell on Monday.

The Giants have also reportedly requested an interview with Patricia and the Lions have also been linked to Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks since letting Caldwell go.

Shurmur was 9-23 over two years as the Browns head coach and went 1-0 as the Eagles interim coach after Chip Kelly was fired during the 2015 season. He took over as offensive coordinator in Minnesota last year when Norv Turner stepped down and the Vikings finished the 2017 regular season 10th in points scored.