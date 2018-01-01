Lions request interviews with Mike Vrabel, Steve Wilks

Getty Images

The Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday morning and they have started putting together a list of candidates to replace him.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that the team has requested an interview with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they’ve done the same with Panthers defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Steve Wilks. Any interview with Wilks will have to wait until after this week with the Panthers preparing to play the Saints in the Wild Card round.

Vrabel just finished his first year running the defense in Houston. He was previously the Texans’ linebackers coach and also coached at Ohio State since finishing his playing career. Much of that playing career was spent in New England, where Lions General Manager Bob Quinn was in the personnel department before moving on to Detroit.

Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator when Sean McDermott left to become Buffalo’s head coach last year. He’s also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Giants opening.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is also expected to interview with the Lions.