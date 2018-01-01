Marvin Lewis describes future as “complicated”

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis will meet with Bengals owner Mike Brown this morning, and it’s assumed it will be to shake hands and part ways after 15 years.

But Lewis insisted after yesterday’s emotional win over the Bengals that nothing was decided, and that it wasn’t just as simple as Brown asking him to stay.

“It’s more complicated than that,” Lewis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Lewis said he’d like to coach, and he’d like to coach the Bengals. But his contract has now expired, and the meeting with Brown is expected to cover not just the future of his job but his assistants’ as well. There’s a press conference scheduled for noon, however, so it’s going to be a quick meeting.

He was emotional after the win over the Ravens (where Lewis rose to prominence as a coordinator).

“I wouldn’t be in Cincinnati if it wasn’t for them,” he said. “I love to come here and they know what they’re going to get when I come here. Our guys are going to fight through the end.”

He didn’t give his players any clue about his future, however.

“Marv is always emotional,” said Brandon LaFell. “Y’all just don’t see it. He’s always emotional. It always looks like he’s going to cry. He’s definitely emotional, especially beating the team that he coached, beating this franchise that he coached at for so long. I’d get emotional also.”

Lewis is 124-112-3 in 15 years with the Bengals, but lacks a playoff win in seven appearances. If that doesn’t sound good to you, consider the 12 straight non-winning seasons that preceded his arrival, when the Bengals were a combined 55-137 (.286 winning percentage) under Dick LeBeau, Bruce Coslet, Dave Shula and the final year of the Sam Wyche era.