Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2018, 6:29 AM EST
As the winds of change blow in Seattle, one of the team’s key players over the past several years is bracing to get blown out of town.

I probably won’t be back next year,” Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune after Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Cardinals. “Just seems like it’s a young man’s game. I can see them going younger, with younger players. That’s part of the game.”

Younger and cheaper is the key. During a run that saw the team get at least to the final eight for five straight seasons, one star player after another signed big-money deals. Bennett, who received a solid but not spectacular deal when arriving as a free agent in 2013, finally got the replacement contract he was looking for in 2016. Now, it could be getting torn up.

The deal isn’t one of the team’s more problematic, however. He’s due to receive a $6 million salary, along with per-game roster bonuses totaling $1 million. The cap hit for keeping him would be $8.737 million; the cap charge for moving on would be $3.475 million.

If Bennett ultimately is cut, don’t be surprised if he becomes the next veteran castoff in New England. The original Do Your Job documentary, chronicling the Patriots’ 2014 season, made clear the coaching staff’s immense respect for and fear of Bennett. The question is whether Bennett, now 32, can still strike fear in opposing players and coaches.

11 responses to “Michael Bennett thinks he “probably” won’t be back with Seahawks

  1. I don’t think Belichick would put up with Bennett’s distractions in the locker room. When was the last time you heard a member of the Patriots mouthing off to the press?

  7. They can probably keep him. Not sure about Richard Charmin because he makes a lot more money and may miss half of the season recovering from his torn Achilles. Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor have neck injuries, which can be career ending. These 4 players, if they are gone, will open up a bit of cap space. LG Luke Joekel was signed for one year and he made 8 mil. He is likely gone or he may re-sign for a lot less. Eddie Lacy is probably a goner too. They will need to re-sign Frank Clark. Another one who may be gone is TE Jimmy Graham. Sheldon Richardson is another decision they have to make
    : re-sign or replace.

  10. This lying, racist dirtbag knows the writing is on the wall. Locker room cancer, declining skills and a heap of self perpetuated dirty baggage don’t add up to the kind of numbers he has on his contract. Hopefully out of the league and into obscurity as soon as possible.

    Good riddance.

  11. If Bennett is ever to play on a Belichick team, he will need to learn how to stop constantly opening his mouth for attention- whether it’s trashing other players or creating drama around himself.

