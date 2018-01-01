Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills hope to have RB LeSean McCoy back in the lineup this week.

With the season over, it’s time to start thinking about changes for the Dolphins.

Patriots RB Dion Lewis has handled an increased workload well.

The Jets lost, but S Jamal Adams held up well against Rob Gronkowski.

Making sense of Sunday’s Ravens loss.

It was a rough season for the Bengals, but it ended on a happy note.

Browns WR Corey Coleman lamented a dropped pass on fourth down after Sunday’s loss.

Steelers RB Stevan Ridley scored his first touchdown in a long time.

The Texans tipped their caps to Frank Gore after Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Running through the memories of Chuck Pagano’s time as Colts coach.

The Jaguars head into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak.

It wasn’t the longest postseason drought in the league, but the Titans still put a long one to bed on Sunday.

RB C.J. Anderson is the first Broncos player to run for 1,000 yards since 2013.

A rave review of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ first NFL start.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen closed out the season with a good performance.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch went over 10,000 career rushing yards.

The Cowboys were left to wonder “What if?” after the end of their season.

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul trashed Giants fans who chose other Sunday activities over going to watch a 2-13 team play its final game.

The Eagles may be relying on their defense in the playoffs.

Was Sunday the final time QB Kirk Cousins played for the Redskins?

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky has plenty to work on this offseason.

Lions TE Michael Roberts didn’t play on Sunday after violating team rules.

How deep will the changes go for the Packers this offseason?

Vikings QB Case Keenum wants the team to “reload” this week.

The Falcons rode their defense on Sunday.

The offense will have to do more for the Panthers in the Wild Card round.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara didn’t make a big deal of his kickoff return for a touchdown.

Do the Buccaneers need a major overhaul?

Said Cardinals DL Frostee Rucker, “We’re just happy we finished the way we did. We didn’t want to finish 7-9. We wanted to finish 8-8.”

Rams CB Kevin Peterson got a pair of interceptions on Sunday.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was upset about the hit that knocked WR Marquise Goodwin out of Sunday’s game.

K Blair Walsh squeezed in one more miss before the Seahawks season came to an end.