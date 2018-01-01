Nick Foles: No reason not to be confident

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
Getty Images

Week 16’s win over the Raiders left some Eagles fans concerned about the team’s offense and the final hours of 2017 did little to assuage those fears.

The Eagles didn’t score a point against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon and they picked up just 44 yards on four possessions with Nick Foles at quarterback, which hardly seems to be the foundation for confidence about what the Carson Wentz-less future holds in the playoffs. Foles, who was 4-of-11 for 39 yards and an interception, argued otherwise after the game.

“This wasn’t acceptable, but we also know what we’re capable of and how talented we can be because of how we play together,” Foles said in a transcript provided by the team. “So we’re just going to keep working on that. Keep our confidence high. There’s no reason not to be confident. We have an amazing group of guys, an amazing group of athletes that, you know, we can do some special stuff. So this week we’ll go back and analyze everything. Whatever our schedule is, get some great work in and be ready to roll.”

There’s a limit to how much the Eagles are going to be able to change about their offense in the next two weeks, which will likely make the focus on honing in on things they feel they can do well offensively while getting their defense ready to drive the ship in the playoffs. That’s a far cry from the plan when Wentz was healthy, but it’s about all they can do in the current circumstances.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Nick Foles: No reason not to be confident

  4. For those of us who watched Foles at the University of Arizona, and are amazed that he is even in the NFL, yesterday’s performance is proof that the NFL is not always a meritocracy. Sheesh, what a dumpster fire that was.

  6. When the centerpiece of your offense is not playing it can make for a long day. The Eagles have 2 weeks to make tweaks here and there to help Foles be successful. Even so, the NFC is stacked and regardless of who they play, it could easily be a one and done for this #1 seed.

  7. Foles, talk is cheap. You can say anything you want, but getting shut out and a picked with fewer plays on the field is not thr way to go about what you’re team is capable of. We know you suck and Eagles will be one and done. Bye eagle bye.

  8. Foles, talk is cheap. You can say anything you want, but getting shut out and a picked with fewer plays on the field is not the way to go about what you’re team is capable of. We know you suck and Eagles will be one and done. Bye eagle bye.
    Oh by the way, Bradford is available for trade with 1st and 3rd round pick. How you like that?

  10. To suggest that the Eagles can be a great team without Wentz is unfair to Wentz. He is too big of a part of what makes them so good. They are a marginal playoff team, if that, without him.

  14. Foles is a solid QB in his own right, with a pretty decent track record in the NFL. I don’t think they’re overly concerned about four possessions in the final game of the season when they have their position locked up. How far they go remains to be seen…

  15. They needed to keep Foles in the game yesterday. He clearly needs the live reps. As an Eagles fan, I’m deeply concerned.

  16. Cowboys were missing FIVE starters as well. FOUR on defense alone. plus our ENTIRE secondary was rookies.
    You got BEAT at YOUR house also by a INCOMPLETE COWBOYS team! FACT! Just playing whats on our schedule right!

  18. teal379 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Tooth fairy, Santa, Bigfoot and A eagles Super Bowl Trophy.

    What are “Things no one should believe in Alex?”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!