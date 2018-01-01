Nick Foles: No reason not to be confident

Getty Images

Week 16’s win over the Raiders left some Eagles fans concerned about the team’s offense and the final hours of 2017 did little to assuage those fears.

The Eagles didn’t score a point against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon and they picked up just 44 yards on four possessions with Nick Foles at quarterback, which hardly seems to be the foundation for confidence about what the Carson Wentz-less future holds in the playoffs. Foles, who was 4-of-11 for 39 yards and an interception, argued otherwise after the game.

“This wasn’t acceptable, but we also know what we’re capable of and how talented we can be because of how we play together,” Foles said in a transcript provided by the team. “So we’re just going to keep working on that. Keep our confidence high. There’s no reason not to be confident. We have an amazing group of guys, an amazing group of athletes that, you know, we can do some special stuff. So this week we’ll go back and analyze everything. Whatever our schedule is, get some great work in and be ready to roll.”

There’s a limit to how much the Eagles are going to be able to change about their offense in the next two weeks, which will likely make the focus on honing in on things they feel they can do well offensively while getting their defense ready to drive the ship in the playoffs. That’s a far cry from the plan when Wentz was healthy, but it’s about all they can do in the current circumstances.