Packers fire inside linebackers, defensive line coaches too

Getty Images

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers isn’t the only assistant fired in Green Bay. Inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac also were let go, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Trgovac previously was mentioned as a possibility to replace Capers.

The Packers finished 22nd in total defense a second year in a row, allowing 348.9 yards per game, and 26th in points, allowing 24 per game.

Green Bay last finished with a top-10 defense during its Super Bowl season of 2010, ranking fifth. Six of the past seven seasons the Packers have ranked outside the top 15 in total defense.

If Mike McCarthy goes outside the organization for a new defensive coordinator, he could consider Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who runs a similar scheme.