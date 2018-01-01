Playoffs will feature eight new teams

In recent years, the NFL playoffs typically have featured a year-to-year turnover rate of roughly 50 percent. This year, it’s 66 percent.

In the AFC, half of the teams that made it in 2017 didn’t make it in 2016: Jaguars, Titans, and Bills. In the NFC, the playoff field consists of a whopping five new teams: Eagles, Vikings, Rams, Saints, and Panthers.

For the 20 teams whose offseasons begin today, it’s the best sign of hope for the New Year. For the 12 teams in the playoffs, it’s also a warning: Next year, you may not make it. So you’d better go all out in the playoff games to come.

After the wild-card weekend, there could be as few as four and as many as six non-playoff teams from 2016 in the quarterfinal round. In the NFC, the top two seeds didn’t qualify in 2016; in the AFC, the top two seeds did.

The 2016 playoff teams that will be watching the rest of the season from home include the Dolphins, Texans, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Lions, and Seahawks.

  1. imo teams who made the playoffs last year should be grandfathered into the next years playoffs. its unfair that teams dont get a opportunity to defend there division and wild card titles. new blood is nice, but id prefer it to be pure.

  2. The quality and stature of the NFL has been declining and has lost it’s excitement…
    If 2 of these newcomers meet in the Super Bowl then that will help to at least attract people to tune in to watch…

    That’s why I prefer the NFC… Strong teams competeing to top one another for the title and it makes for quality football… AFC is weak teams just padding the Patriots and Steelers stats every year…

  4. gallopinghost says:
    January 1, 2018 at 2:13 pm
    AFC east has had a wild card team two years in a row for all the haters who say the division is perennially soft

    ////////////////

    The entire conference is soft

  6. gallopinghost says:
    January 1, 2018 at 2:13 pm
    AFC east has had a wild card team two years in a row for all the haters who say the division is perennially soft

    It’s called facts, not haters. Perennially the weakest division in football. You think the Bills are a credible team? Or the Dolphins last year? If you look at the division past 2 years ago you will see they tend to send no one. Sometimes yes, sometimes no. But sending a WC to the playoffs is hardly a badge of honor. AFC South has to send someone every year. AFC East? It’s a terrible division.

  9. realtruthteller102 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    _______

    That is ridiculous

  10. realtruthteller102 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    I disagree. My Packers shouldn’t be rewarded for the terrible year they had this year and the current format allows teams on the rise to be rightfully rewarded. Now let’s see how many of them can sustain their success. Afterall, according to some fans, it’s easy.

  11. Looking forward to next year for the NFC West. SF coming on strong, Arians gone, the Rams looking like serious competition, and Seattle always in the hunt. Should be a very strong division. Could be a stellar year for any one of the teams and/or all of them. Go Hawks!

  12. Vikings were in the playoffs 2015. And if Blair Walsh makes an extra point they are back in the Playoffs 2016 and they made it this year. But they are newcomers 2017.

  14. Shows how important QB play is. Teams that have elite qb’s that stayed healthy won. Teams that didn’t have a good starter or backup didn’t.

