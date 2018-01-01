Raiders will be latest team to find a way around the Rooney Rule

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Getty Images

Whether you like the Rooney Rule or not, it remains in place. Which means that teams must comply with it, or face the consequences.

Which means that the Raiders, who are expected to hire Jon Gruden to replace Jack Del Rio, have a problem.

But here’s the thing: It’s become incredibly easy to comply with it.

After a few potholes early in the life of the provision that requires every team with a coaching vacancy to interview at least one minority candidate (e.g., a phone interview of Dennis Green by the Cowboys before hiring Bill Parcells in 2002, and no interview by the Lions before hiring Steve Mariucci in 2003), teams have figured out how to check the box.

Even when it’s clear that a team has decided who it wants to hire, assistant coaches who hope to get their name in circulation and/or to perhaps secure favorable consideration for future jobs by helping the league avoid an awkward spot now will be happy to accept an interview for a job they know they won’t get. As to a job that seems to be on track to be filled quickly by a candidate who has been flagged as the next coach of the team by his current employer, there’s always a chance the team pre-complied with the Rooney Rule by secretly interviewing a current member of the staff or a candidate who currently is not attached to any NFL team.

Regardless, expect news to emerge quickly of the Raiders either interviewing someone soon or already interviewing someone, securing compliance with the Rooney Rule and avoiding any problems with the league.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Raiders will be latest team to find a way around the Rooney Rule

  2. The Raiders currently have a Black GM (Reggie McKenzie). And in their history they were the first team to ever hire a Hispanic HC (Tom Flores) and the first team in the modern era to hire a Black HC (Art Shell).

    I stopped defending Al Davis in his last 15 years and I think Son-of-Al is a horrible owner. But in light of above history, any attempt to link the Raiders with violations of the “spirit of the Rooney Rule” is ridiculous.

  4. The Rooney Rule is outdated. Owners will hire the best people they think for the job, regardless of skin color. Wins and Money mean more than the skin color of those getting the wins and helping fill the pocket of the owner.

  5. araidersfan says:
    January 1, 2018 at 11:45 am
    The Raiders currently have a Black GM (Reggie McKenzie). And in their history they were the first team to ever hire a Hispanic HC (Tom Flores) and the first team in the modern era to hire a Black HC (Art Shell).
    I stopped defending Al Davis in his last 15 years and I think Son-of-Al is a horrible owner. But in light of above history, any attempt to link the Raiders with violations of the “spirit of the Rooney Rule” is ridiculous.

    ******
    …and the first woman CEO, Amy Trask.

    My question is haven’t we been speculating about Jon Gruden coming out of retirement for about a decade? Let’s not put the cart before the horse.

  6. The Rooney Rule is ridiculous. But when the Raiders “interview” Art Shell today over the phone for 10 minutes the Fritz-Pollard Alliance can pat themselves on the back for all the good work they’re doing.

  7. For a $100K “donation” to his cause, Jesse Jackson will interview for any job. There is the out for all the teams hiring coaches.

  8. Hey, the Raiders have a strong history of minority hiring in key positions, but call it what you want, and despite that history, it’s still a violation of the spirit of the rule. That’s like saying it’s okay not to interview/hire a minority cause you’ve got a bunch of minority friends.

  11. Can the Bengals comply by saying they interviewed Marvin Lewis, today, since he is not under contract?

  14. For the minority interviewee, even though – by appearances sake – the job looks to be taken, it is still an excellent opportunity to get your name in the consideration ring (for other positions), as well as practicing for an actual interview later this offseason or in the future. Regardless of the profession, practicing interviewing for a potential promotion is invaluable. You get to learn about another organization, on their dime no less, talk football for several hours and gain knowledge and experience that otherwise would not have been acquired. Heck, it may even lead to a salary increase with the present organization.

    I don’t think it’s nearly the injustice some make it out to be.

  15. 1.Teams act in their best interest. 2. The Rooney Rule presumes they don’t and that they don’t because they are racist.

    It is time for the un-American Rooney Rule to go. It is unconstitutional anyway.

  18. Without the Rooney Rule Mike Tomlin might not be the Steelers coach. They were set to hire Russ Grimm. The rule is there for a reason. The NFL has too many old recycled white guys that get too many chances. You all are correct about the raiders and their support for minorities. Just watch the crowd shots at their games.
    Meanwhile, I am nominating Amy Trask for NFL commissioner. Bye Roger.

  19. No one cares except the media about this stupid rule. Im a “minority” and I would be deeply offended if somone interviewed me just to meet some stupid rule requirement. Id be mad they wasted my time. Give the job to the best person, white, black, hispanic,etc.

  20. So Tony Dungy can make sure a black coach (Caldwell) takes over for him and they don’t have to interview a white coach before it happens, reverse discrimination and racism against white coaches on full display. I’m so sick of this double standard garbage

  23. So in other words, it advances the cause of equality for the Raiders to insult a minority coach by using him as a token in the NFL’s ongoing quest to comply with the PC police?

    This is another prime example of process trumping common sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!