Report: Colts expected to interview Josh McDaniels, Matt Nagy, Dave Toub

Getty Images

The Colts are one of the teams looking for a new head coach and a few names of interest have surfaced a day after they relieved Chuck Pagano of his duties.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub. McDaniels can interview this week while the two Chiefs coaches can’t interview until after the Wild Card round.

McDaniels has been a popular candidate in recent years, but has not taken a head coaching position. He was 11-17 in parts of two seasons as the Broncos coach.

Nagy took over play calling duties for the Chiefs amid a slump in the middle of the 2017 season and the unit saw better results once that switch took place. Toub interviewed with the Broncos and Chargers last offseason and has been in his current position since 2013.