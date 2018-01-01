Report: Colts to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard

Getty Images

Add Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard to the list of coaches the Colts have requested to interview, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Indianapolis also has Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Panthers assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub on its list.

Richard, 38, became the Seahawks defensive coordinator in the 2015 offseason after Dan Quinn took the Falcons’ head coaching job. He spent the three seasons before that as Seattle’s defensive backs coach after two seasons as assistant defensive backs coach.

The Colts are seeking to replace Chuck Pagano, who was relieved of his duties after six seasons.