Report: Could be tomorrow before Marvin Lewis decision

We knew Marvin Lewis’ future in Cincinnati was complicated, but apparently it’s going to be protracted as well.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, there may not be a resolution regarding the Bengals coaching situation immediately after today’s meeting between Lewis and Mike Brown.

No decision has been made at the moment, and it might be Tuesday or later until one is.

Lewis and Brown have apparently already met this morning, and there was a scheduled press conference at noon. It appears it may come and go without any answers about the one thing people at a press conference in Cincinnati want to know about.