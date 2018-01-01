Report: Giants request interviews with Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia

Getty Images

The race to interview head coaching candidates is officially on and the Giants have reportedly submitted a couple of interview requests for Patriots assistants.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants, who hired Dave Gettleman as their General Manager last week, have requested interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Ben McAdoo was fired with four games left in the 2017 season.

McDaniels and Patricia have made the rounds in the past and are expected to be popular targets for teams looking for coaches again this offseason. The Colts are reportedly interested in speaking to McDaniels while Patricia is thought to be a candidate in Detroit.

With the Patriots on a bye before the divisional round of the playoffs, both McDaniels and Patricia can interview this week and a second interview could take place once the Patriots are eliminated or in the gap before the Super Bowl.