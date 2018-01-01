Report: Jon Gruden wants Jets OC in Oakland

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2018, 6:45 AM EST
Once the Raiders finish making a mockery of the Rooney Rule and hire Jon Gruden, he’s going to need to put a coaching staff together.

And it appears he’s targeted a Jets assistant, who would likely be able to join him.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Gruden is expected to target Jets offensive coordinator John Morton for his Oakland staff, and the Jets aren’t expected to block the move.

Morton was working in personnel for the Raiders during Gruden’s first stint as the head coach there, moving into the coaching staff the year after he left.

Morton was the receivers coach for the Saints last year, and has also worked for the 49ers, with stints at Southern Cal and the University of San Diego (on Jim Harbaugh’s staff) as well.

