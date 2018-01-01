Report: Josh McDaniels, Pat Shurmur on Bears’ list

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels and Pat Shurmur are popular candidates for head coaching openings around the league. Add the Bears to the list of teams that want to talk to the respected quarterback gurus, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Bears are expected to seek an offensive-minded coach since they plan on building around quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, even though General Manager Ryan Pace said Monday, “I don’t want to paint ourselves in a corner. We want the best coach.”

McDaniels and Shurmur both have head coaching experience.

Shurmur, 52, went 9-23 in two seasons as the Browns’ head coach and was 1-0 as the Eagles’ interim coach after Chip Kelly was fired in 2015. He became the Vikings’ offensive coordinator last year when Norv Turner stepped down. Minnesota finished 10th in points scored in 2017 despite losing Sam Bradford after the season opener.

McDaniels, 41, went 11-17 in almost two seasons in Denver. He spent the 2011 season as the offensive coordinator of the Rams before returning to New England.