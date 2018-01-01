Report: Ted Thompson will “transition” to new role

When pegging potential surprises for the early 2018 offseason, some had pointed to a possible coaching change in Green Bay. They were close.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers G.M. Ted Thompson is expected to “transition” to a new role. The move means the team will search for a new General Manager.

Thompson, who turns 65 later this month, became the General Manager in 2005. He worked for the Packers from 1992 forward, but for a five-season foray to the Seahawks, from 2000 through 2004.

Thompson had been the subject of periodic speculation in recent years regarding his possible departure from the job.

  1. Not surprising, considering that some of their signings and drafts have been weak in recent years. This year we found out what we already all knew: that Rodgers has propped that team up all along. Perhaps a fresh set of eyes in the talent evaluation side is needed in Green Bay.

  7. Transition? Get him the Hell out of town.

    I CANNOT understand why GB didn’t go after John Dorsey.

    What a bunch of lunkheads!

  13. This is considered a down year in the NFL, people agree that nobody cares about this season. But we must be better fans, even though we are already the best. We will be back on top next year. Happy 2018 and keep watching for very exciting changes.

  15. Few other GMs put their teams in the playoffs 8 of the last 9 years. Problem was that he needed to occasionally make minor deviations to his strategy to fill holes. Also he seemed to be averse to taking best-available in the draft.

  16. I am surprised they have to look outside the organization for his replacement. No sucession planning?

  19. There was a false sense that everything was going in the right direction and then Aaron Rodgers’ injury exposed a lot of problems. It’s not like in Minnesota with Rick Spielman. His QB went down and he found another. Then that QB went down and they just continue to win. The most important position on the team is your starting QB. Your second most important is your backup QB. There’s no excuse to have a bad backup QB when there are super bowl caliber QB’s on the street.

  20. It was probably time given TTs age, lack of FA activity and middling recent drafts — Rodgers’ brilliance masked many roster mistakes.

  26. A shot of him in the booth during the Vikings game was telling. He looked like he wasn’t all there, mouth hanging open and staring off into space. Time to spend time with his family and let someone else take over.

    Who said they were looking outside?? They have three good candidates within the organization.

  30. Wow, But G.B. doesn’t really need much talent (and don’t have much) as long as they have the current #1 Q.B. in the N.F.L. Rodgers makes up for SO much… This from a Lions fan.

  32. Few other GMs have an all time great qb to bail them out every year.

    roanboon says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:59 pm
    Few other GMs put their teams in the playoffs 8 of the last 9 years.

  33. Wow. This has to be coming from Mark Murphy. I think he’s given Ted plenty of opportunities and sometimes you just need to make a change. Rodgers is still the key. Changes are good. The Pack will be fine.

    “I wish I knew how to quit you.”
    -Viking fans, to Packer fans.

  34. Well, this was not completely unexpected.
    This was The Packer’s 3rd losing season in the last 26 years.
    This is simply unacceptable in Green Bay.
    Though a 7-9 record, after losing a Hall of Fame QB for most of the season, might be the norm or commonplace elsewhere, it wasn’t going to be tolerated here.

    The Packers have maintained their culture of winning through their longstanding policy of rock solid stability.
    So it will be interesting the direction these changes will take us.
    Will the organization be handed over to Elliot Wolf, or will they go outside the walls of 1265 to look for a successor?

    As one of the most legendary and successful franchises in sports, with no meddling owner to exert undo influence, they should be able to have their choice of the best GM candidates available.
    Let’s just hope the next one has as much success as the previous one.

    Ted Thompson would rather be devoured by a pack of wolves than sign a bargain basement free agent for the league minimum. His concept of depth always was, and always will be one of life’s mysteries
  38. I guess the Aaron Rodgers injury finally woke them up to the reality that Ted Thompson is terrible at drafting and their roster is garbage without Rodgers.

  39. Some fans simply aren’t satisfied with making the playoffs eight years in a row. Some trolls are jealous of making the playoffs eight years in a row.

    Thanks TT, for building and maintaining a consistently winning team.

  42. This will be a very positive turn of events for Rodgers. A new GM may want a new HC. A new HC, anxious to do well and maximize Rodgers, may allow Rodgers to call some plays, which he covets and at which he excels. This could be very good.

  44. Wahoo! One clean hit by Anthony Barr might have saved us from ourselves. New GM will have a lot of work to do thanks to Ted’s total ineptness over the last decade or so. But, maybe we can make one more run in a few years before Rodgers hangs them up? Assuming Rodgers can throw the ball with zip or accuracy again.

  47. @stellarperformance – AR essentially calls most of the plays already. Every call from MM has multiple options from which AR chooses depending on the defense.

    A new HC would mean different schemes from which to choose. That could be good or bad.

