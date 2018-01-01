Report: Ted Thompson will “transition” to new role

Getty Images

When pegging potential surprises for the early 2018 offseason, some had pointed to a possible coaching change in Green Bay. They were close.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers G.M. Ted Thompson is expected to “transition” to a new role. The move means the team will search for a new General Manager.

Thompson, who turns 65 later this month, became the General Manager in 2005. He worked for the Packers from 1992 forward, but for a five-season foray to the Seahawks, from 2000 through 2004.

Thompson had been the subject of periodic speculation in recent years regarding his possible departure from the job.