Rick Smith will take year off, fine if Texans hire a G.M.

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Rick Smith just told reporters that his situation was “fluid,” but the leave of absence he’s taking to help his wife as she goes through breast cancer treatments would keep him away from the job for at least a year.

Smith’s stepping away creates an interesting dynamic for the Texans, since tensions between him and coach Bill O’Brien appeared to be creating a one-or-the-other situation for owner Bob McNair.

But Smith said he understood if McNair wanted to hire a G.M. to cover the time he’s out.

“That’s not up to me, that’s up to Mr. McNair,” he said.

Smith also has a title of executive vice president, which he said he’d retain. He’s under contract through the 2020 season.

Smith’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, and he talked about what a trying year it had been for him from a personal standpoint, and the added pressure of his job made it that much more difficult for him.