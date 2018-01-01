Sam Bradford will return to practice this week

Getty Images

The Vikings will see the return of Sam Bradford to practice this week. Coach Mike Zimmer said they will wait to see where the veteran quarterback is before making a decision whether to activate him.

“Things could happen in the game [if] somebody gets hurt,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of the Star-Tribune. “You never know.”

The Vikings will have three weeks to decide whether to activate Bradford from injured reserve.

Minnesota placed Bradford on IR on Nov. 8 to activate Teddy Bridgewater to the 53-player roster. Bridgewater has backed up Case Keenum since. Bridgewater has thrown two passes, with one interception this season after returning from his devastating knee injury that kept him out in 2016.

The Vikings currently have Kyle Sloter as their third quarterback, giving them the best depth at the position in the league by far with three starters and a developmental prospect.