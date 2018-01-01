Sean McDermott: A chance LeSean McCoy can play this week

The Bills broke a 17-year playoff drought, but their best chance to advance might have been carted off the field.

But Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters moments ago that there was a “chance” running back LeSean McCoy could be able to go Sunday against the Jaguars.

X-rays on McCoy’s ankle were negative, but that’s far from meaning that he’ll be fine.

Any amount of ligament damage is going to be an issue for the guy who carries the load for the Bills offense (1,586 yards from scrimmage), and seriously compromises their chances against the Jags.

McDermott knows that too, and if nothing else is giving the Jaguars one more guessing game to worry about this week.

4 responses to “Sean McDermott: A chance LeSean McCoy can play this week

  2. I’ve been pulling for Tyrod Taylor for years. In a sense, this gives him cover if they lose, but the Bills remain in a somewhat bizarre QB situation wherein they HAVE a solid, proven, and still-improving middle of the pack QB (which 1/3 the league cannot say) but yet they don’t seem to know this somehow. Weird.

  3. The Jaguars are going to rock the body of Buffalo with big nasty hooks. It’s gonna get ugly fast.

  4. robigd says:
    January 1, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    ————–
    Yeah, cause they’ve looked so impressive the last 2 weeks. Give me the Jags any day of the week. Limping into the playoffs with a tight noose around the neck and Blake Bortles primed to implode. Bills are playing with house money and riding high. They’ve relished the under dog role all year.

