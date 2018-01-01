Sean McDermott: A chance LeSean McCoy can play this week

Getty Images

The Bills broke a 17-year playoff drought, but their best chance to advance might have been carted off the field.

But Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters moments ago that there was a “chance” running back LeSean McCoy could be able to go Sunday against the Jaguars.

X-rays on McCoy’s ankle were negative, but that’s far from meaning that he’ll be fine.

Any amount of ligament damage is going to be an issue for the guy who carries the load for the Bills offense (1,586 yards from scrimmage), and seriously compromises their chances against the Jags.

McDermott knows that too, and if nothing else is giving the Jaguars one more guessing game to worry about this week.