Sean Payton, Dirk Koetter had words after Saints-Bucs game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Getty Images

After the Buccaneers beat the Saints on Sunday, coaches Dirk Koetter and Sean Payton had a postgame handshake that seemed to show there are still hard feelings over the ugly incident in the teams’ previous meeting.

The two shook hands near midfield and smiled, but as they exchanged shoulder slaps they looked less like friends than like two guys who wanted to exert dominance by slapping shoulders harder than necessary. Payton started to walk off, but then Koetter appeared to want to say something about the teams’ previous meeting, when Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans cheap-shotted Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, resulting in a suspension.

As Koetter tried to say something, Payton explained why he was upset.

“Here’s the thing: I got pissed in the last game,” Payton said.

“I couldn’t see it,” Koetter replied, apparently indicating he didn’t see the hit his player delivered on Payton’s player.

Payton didn’t buy that explanation, replying, “Come on.”

Koetter then began trying to explain himself by saying, “Sean, if I had seen it–” but Payton walked away before Koetter could finish.

FOX 13 in Tampa has video of the exchange, and it appears that these two coaches don’t like each other very much. So everyone will be sure to keep an eye out when they meet twice more in 2018.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Sean Payton, Dirk Koetter had words after Saints-Bucs game

  1. Sean Payton has ALWAYS been one of those arrogant coaches who thinks his s—t doesn’t stink!
    It’s not the coach’s fault his player went rogue and cheap shorted someone, unless Sean Payton believes Dirk Koetter told the player to do it
    Which is ludicrous!

    Payton complains about every call against his team
    Blames losses on refs
    Never takes responsibility for his poor drafting, mediocre coaching the past 5 years
    I can’t wait until the Vikings get their revenge on the Saints in the NFC title game!

  2. I see Sean Payton telling Koetter “Good job” twice in the exchange. You catch a glimpse of Koetter smiling and the cameraman in the background laughing.

  3. Payton is acting like a big baby. Mike Evans thought he saw something that he really didn’t see, so he did something really, really stupid. Coach has no control over that. I’m no fan of Dirk Koetter, but Payton needs to move past this.

  6. .
    A review of the Evens- Lattimore situation would show that the incident took place along the sideline during a chaotic exchange between the two teams. It’s possible that Koetter did not see it.
    .

  7. Isn’t keeping your players under part of the coaches Job? I don’t blame Payton for being pissed. Koetter has had a hard time keeping that thing they call a qb so it’s rightfully so that people get mad at koetter as well. Time to move past it but i still can believe the nfl only suspended gronk and Evans 1 game for what they did.

  9. Payton is an arrogant little chipmunk-looking punk. He of all people should complain about cheap shots after his DC and him were suspended for putting bounties on players.
    I hope Payton loses in the first round so we don’t have to look at his chipmunk face.

  10. This from the same coach who’s staff was ordering hits on the 49ers qb during the playoffs and ended up getting his dc blackballed from the nfl while he took a suspension. Those who live in glass houses Sean. Freaking laughable.

  12. I hate Payton and the Aints. The guy is just a sore loser and complains about everything. How about taking a loss against a poor team in stride? All we’ve been hearing is how different this team is since early in the season, dude, you lost against Tampa in the last game of the season before the playoffs start.

  13. The irony of Payton complaining about a dirty hit… The guy is a big baby and if he didn’t have Brees, he’d be another has-been.

  16. Sean, while you’re complaining about cheap shots by other teams, I’ve got one word for you “BOUNTYGATE”!

  18. A few thoughts on Payton.
    He reminds me of Jeff Fischer but with a great QB.
    This is a guy crying yet he makes a choke sign to another teams player.
    Next year is his last year as a head coach watch.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!