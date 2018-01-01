Teryl Austin expected to interview for Lions promotion on Tuesday

AP

The Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday and a member of his staff is reportedly set to interview to be his replacement.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will interview for the opening on Tuesday. Austin joined the Lions when Caldwell was hired in 2014.

Austin has interviewed for a variety of head coaching openings around the league in recent years without landing a job.

There’s been talk that the Lions may try to hold onto offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, which fits with the defensive slant to the early list of candidates to replace Caldwell. It seems unlikely that Austin would remain in Detroit if they hired Matt Patricia, Steve Wilks or another defensive-focused coach as their new head man.