Thompson’s departure from G.M. role will spark a scramble for power in Green Bay

Getty Images

The news that Packers G.M. Ted Thompson will transition to a new role means that the Packers will be looking for a new G.M. Which will spark one hell of a scramble for the ability to run a football operation without having to ever answer to a traditional owner.

One person who would have been a top candidate for the job just took the same job in Cleveland. A year ago, veteran Packers scribe Bob McFinn pegged John Dorsey as the “best bet” to replace Thompson. While Dorsey seems to be all in with the Browns, the thought of an annulment surely will at least cross his mind, even if it will never happen.

Another G.M. of a different team also may be regretting the removal in his latest extension of a contractual clause that would have allowed him to bolt for Green Bay. Seahawks G.M. John Schneider is a Wisconsin native — and a Packers shareholder. The question is whether owner Paul Allen would let Schneider leave, even without the term allowing him to.

Internally, director of football operations Eliot Wolf’s name will emerge, even though there has been a sense lately that he may end up moving on before he gets the chance to move up. Also, director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst has in recent hiring cycles gotten interviews.

Then there’s former Packers executive Reggie McKenzie, who has been the G.M. in Oakland since 2012. If/when Jon Gruden returns as the head coach, he may want his own personnel table-setter, which could put McKenzie in play for Green Bay.

However it shakes out, the job will be coveted. And coach Mike McCarthy will be hoping that the new G.M. won’t want a new head coach.