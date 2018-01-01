Titans, Jaguars get in postgame scuffle

AP

Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey got in a postgame scuffle with Jaguars linebackers Blair Brown and Donald Payne after Tennessee’s 15-10 victory Sunday.

Casey would not talk about it afterward, but the disagreement apparently stemmed from Casey giving Payne a hard shot on the sideline during a punt. Payne confronted Casey after the game, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Both players put their hands up, and Casey swung at Payne, via Wolfe. An Associated Press photo shows Brown arriving to throw a closed-fist punch at Casey.

The NFL could fine all three players for fighting, even though it was postgame.

The Jaguars-Titans series showed potential this season to become one of the NFL’s best rivalries. The teams simply do not like each other. Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus dismissed the Titans despite Tennessee sweeping the season series, and Casey took one final shot at Jacksonville in his postgame comments.

“We didn’t want their offense to score at all, and it looks like that’s what happened. It looks like that’s what happened. Sorry. At the beginning of the week, I was talking about that,” Casey said. “King of the South? King of the South? Sounds great, but got to be able to beat us. Jacksonville didn’t play great today. Appreciate the turnovers. Helped us out a lot.”