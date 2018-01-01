Washington signs Quinton Dunbar to three-year extension

Getty Images

Washington signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar to a three-year contract extension. The deal is worth $10.5 million, including $5.25 million guaranteed, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“2018 I’m so overwhelmed already,” Dunbar wrote on Instagram. “The first of many blessings. I want to thank the @redskins organization for believing in me and with the works with my agent, the best in the game, for getting my second NFL contract done. I’m officially HTTR for 3 more years. @sskin06 we made history bro. HappyNewYears…47.”

Dunbar joined Washington as a college free agent receiver in 2015. The team moved him to cornerback during his first training camp, and he has appeared in 40 games with seven starts.

Dunbar has 65 tackles, 18 passes defensed, three interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in his career.

His best season came in 2017 when he recorded career highs in games played (15), starts (four), total tackles (28), solo tackles (24) and passes defensed (eight).

“He thinks he can cover anybody, anytime, anywhere,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, via the team website. “And that’s a great mentality to have as a corner and that’s the way he feels. He’s been out here at practice covering DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon last year, and this year with all these other guys. He’s just, ‘Line ’em up;’ he’s just bump and run. That’s the mindset that he has and that’s a great mindset to have. He’s got a short memory. If he does get beat, he’ll come right back up and play bump and run and cover you. We’re excited to watch him play.”