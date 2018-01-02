Alonzo Highsmith expected to leave Packers for job with Browns

Getty Images

The Packers are looking for a new General Manager with Ted Thompson transferring to a new role in the organization, but it won’t be their longtime personnel exec Alonzo Highsmith.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Highsmith is “currently working out the final details” on a move to Cleveland to work with new Browns General Manager John Dorsey. Highsmith has spent the last two decades with the Packers and overlapped with Dorsey, who left Green Bay to become the G.M. in Kansas City in 2013, for much of that time.

Highsmith played running back for the Oilers, Cowboys and Buccaneers and pursued a boxing career that included a win over Mark Gastineau before taking a scouting position with the Packers in 1999. He was promoted to a senior personnel executive position in 2012.

Highsmith would be the first significant addition to the personnel department since Dorsey was hired in December.